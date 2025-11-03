Avalanche Tragedy Strikes Nepal's Yalung Ri Peak

An avalanche at Yalung Ri peak in northeastern Nepal has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a foreign climber, while leaving four others missing as of Monday. The incident also resulted in injuries to five climbers and significantly affected the base camp of the prominent 5,630-meter peak.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato confirmed that the deceased included a French climber and two Nepali guides who were part of an expedition. Initial reports had suggested a higher toll, but the count was later clarified.

Rescue operations, challenged by adverse weather conditions, were launched by the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel with helicopter support. The search, focusing on missing climbers from Canada, Germany, and Italy, is poised to continue despite the persistent challenges posed by the weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)