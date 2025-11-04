Left Menu

Chaco's Future at Crossroads: Oil, Gas and Heritage Clash

The Trump administration may revoke a 20-year oil and gas development ban around Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Tribal leaders express concern, urging to preserve protections. The Bureau of Land Management plans meetings, conducting an environmental assessment. The debate divides tribes over cultural heritage and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is considering revoking a 20-year ban on oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, initiating talks with Native American tribes in the Southwest United States. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced plans to conduct an environmental assessment on the proposal, inviting public input as part of the process.

The historic site, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage location, has long been a contentious focal point for drilling concerns. Home to ancient stone structures and roads, its cultural significance spans centuries, influencing local tribes. A 2023 order by President Biden protected the area, but now, tribal leaders fear potential rollbacks under President Trump's review.

With options on the table for the BLM—maintaining, altering, or revoking the withdrawal—tribes are pressing for continued protections. Divisions exist among the tribes, highlighted by the Navajo Nation's lawsuit against the Interior Department over alleged inadequate consultation and economic impact assessments.

