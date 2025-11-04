French Authorities Warn Shein Over Childlike Sex Doll Listings

In a critical development, French authorities issued a stern warning to the fast fashion giant Shein, threatening to ban it from the French market after the firm was found selling sex dolls with childlike appearances on its platform.

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control, France's consumer watchdog, flagged the issue, suggesting child-pornographic undertones, and referred the case to public prosecutors. Economy Minister Roland Lescure underscored legal provisions that might impose a market access ban for Shein in future violations.

Shein responded by promptly delisting the items and launching an internal review to address and prevent similar oversights. Amid growing scrutiny, the company faces probes from parliamentary officials and potential fines and market restrictions under French law.

(With inputs from agencies.)