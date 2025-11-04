Election Sparks Tension: NYC's Jewish Community Divided Over Potential Muslim Mayor

Tension mounts within New York City's Jewish community as the city approaches an election that might deliver its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The community, known for its political diversity, finds itself divided over Mamdani's stance on Israel.

Influential figures, such as Rabbi Angela Buchdahl from the Central Synagogue, have criticized Mamdani's comments on Israel, but she has refrained from endorsing any candidate, urging Jewish voters to avoid internecine conflict.

Meanwhile, Mamdani continues to reassure Jewish voters by condemning antisemitism and advocating for peace, even as he faces significant opposition within the Jewish establishment. Different factions within the Hasidic community have shown varying support, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in this pivotal election.

