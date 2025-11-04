Left Menu

Election Sparks Tension: NYC's Jewish Community Divided Over Potential Muslim Mayor

New York City's Jewish community faces tensions ahead of an election that might lead the city to elect its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Concerns arise over Mamdani's criticism of Israel, causing division among Jewish voters and religious leaders, amidst endorsements and denouncements.

Updated: 04-11-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:37 IST
Election Sparks Tension: NYC's Jewish Community Divided Over Potential Muslim Mayor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tension mounts within New York City's Jewish community as the city approaches an election that might deliver its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The community, known for its political diversity, finds itself divided over Mamdani's stance on Israel.

Influential figures, such as Rabbi Angela Buchdahl from the Central Synagogue, have criticized Mamdani's comments on Israel, but she has refrained from endorsing any candidate, urging Jewish voters to avoid internecine conflict.

Meanwhile, Mamdani continues to reassure Jewish voters by condemning antisemitism and advocating for peace, even as he faces significant opposition within the Jewish establishment. Different factions within the Hasidic community have shown varying support, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in this pivotal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

