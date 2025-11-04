Left Menu

Jonathan Bailey Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Actor Jonathan Bailey, renowned for his roles in 'Bridgerton' and 'Wicked', has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025. The announcement was made on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Bailey expressed his excitement and humor over receiving the title, keeping it a secret from friends and family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST
Jonathan Bailey Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Jonathan Bailey
  • Country:
  • United States

Jonathan Bailey, famous for his roles in 'Bridgerton' and 'Wicked', has been honored with the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025. The announcement was made on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', marking the title's 40th anniversary.

Bailey, 37, who portrayed Lord Anthony Bridgerton, expressed his delight and humor at being selected, joking about how host Jimmy Fallon turned down the title. The actor was featured on two covers, depicting him on a beach and shirtless with a dog.

Bailey shared his surprise over the accolade, acknowledging how absurd yet flattering it felt. He anticipates reactions from friends, who were unaware of his newfound title. Known also for his role in 'Wicked', Bailey's next project, 'Wicked: For Good', is set for a November release. Past honorees of the prestigious title include actors like George Clooney, Chris Evans, and John Legend.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025