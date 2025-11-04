Jonathan Bailey Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Jonathan Bailey, famous for his roles in 'Bridgerton' and 'Wicked', has been honored with the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025. The announcement was made on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', marking the title's 40th anniversary.

Bailey, 37, who portrayed Lord Anthony Bridgerton, expressed his delight and humor at being selected, joking about how host Jimmy Fallon turned down the title. The actor was featured on two covers, depicting him on a beach and shirtless with a dog.

Bailey shared his surprise over the accolade, acknowledging how absurd yet flattering it felt. He anticipates reactions from friends, who were unaware of his newfound title. Known also for his role in 'Wicked', Bailey's next project, 'Wicked: For Good', is set for a November release. Past honorees of the prestigious title include actors like George Clooney, Chris Evans, and John Legend.