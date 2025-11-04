Left Menu

Legacy of a Titan: G P Hinduja's Enduring Bridge Between India and UK

G P Hinduja, an iconic figure in strengthening India-UK relations and a major player in global industry, has passed away at 85. A key figure in the Hinduja Group, known for its expansive business empire, he significantly contributed to the UK-India economic partnership and was a respected community leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:39 IST
Tributes are pouring in for G P Hinduja, a towering figure in India-UK relations and head of the Hinduja Group, following his passing in London at 85. Widely celebrated as a champion of the British Indian community, Hinduja's impact spanned an expansive global business empire.

His achievements include topping the 'Sunday Times Rich List' for four consecutive years with an estimated fortune of 35.3 billion GBP and playing a pivotal role in India-UK relations through strategic acquisitions such as Ashok Leyland. Esteemed figures like Lord Karan Bilimoria and Lord Rami Ranger paid homage to Hinduja's legacy of building bridges between the two nations.

GP Hinduja's enduring influence is also marked by his efforts towards healthcare improvements through a partnership with King's College London. His ventures, including the transformation of London's Old War Office into a luxury hotel, are testament to his visionary leadership in business and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

