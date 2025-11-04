Left Menu

Designing Empowerment: Logo Competition Promotes Repairability

The Consumer Affairs department has launched a logo design competition focused on the 'Repairability Index' to engage citizens in the 'right to repair' movement. In partnership with MyGov and National Law University Delhi, the initiative seeks creative designs and aims to empower consumers while reducing e-waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Affairs department has initiated a logo design contest under the title 'Empowering Consumers through Repairability Index,' inviting Indian citizens to contribute to the ongoing mission of consumer empowerment through repairability. This initiative encourages creative input from the public while emphasizing their right to repairs.

The contest rollout features collaboration with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law at National Law University Delhi. The effort underscores the importance of the 'Right to Repair through Repairability Index Framework,' which aids consumer empowerment by promoting informed choices and reducing e-waste.

The project's focal points include farming equipment, electronics, consumer durables, and automobiles. The competition welcomes all Indian citizens aged 16 and above, calling for original logo submissions accompanied by a concept note. The deadline for entries is set for early November through the MyGov platform.

