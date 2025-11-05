Left Menu

Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Scores Thrilling Third Season Renewal

Netflix has renewed the romance comedy 'Nobody Wants This' for a third season, featuring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in lead roles. The series follows an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi navigating love. The renewal announcement was made via Instagram by Kristen Bell, exciting both cast and creators.

Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix's smash-hit romance comedy, 'Nobody Wants This,' starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, has been greenlighted for a third season. The announcement was enthusiastically shared on Instagram by Bell, calling her fellow cast members to break the exciting news.

The show's creators have expressed their joy about continuing the beloved series, which centers around the unlikely pairing of an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi as they tackle the complexities of their relationship.

Fans of the series can expect more entertaining episodes and possibly surprise cameos, as the second season featured an appearance by 'Gossip Girl' star Leighton Meester, Brody's real-life partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

