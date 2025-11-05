Odisha's Boita Bandana: Celebrating a Proud Maritime Heritage

Odisha celebrated the Boita Bandana festival on Kartik Purnima, emphasizing the state's historical maritime legacy. The event saw miniature boats being floated in water bodies across the state, recalling the bygone era of maritime trade.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings, noting the festival's symbolic significance. She stated, 'Baliyatra and Boita Bandana represent Odisha's glorious maritime trade tradition.' In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other locations, large gatherings participated in the festivities.

The Puri Jagannath Temple witnessed around one lakh devotees, adorned in 'Raja Rajeswari Bhesa'. Security was amplified for the celebrations, marking the opening of the Bali Yatra in Cuttack, further honoring Odisha's seafaring legacy with historical significance highlighted by historian Anil Dhir.

