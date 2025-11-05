Left Menu

Shailene Woodley Tackles the Desert in Riveting Psychological Thriller 'Ultra'

Shailene Woodley stars in 'Ultra', a psychological thriller by Victoria Negri. The film explores grief and endurance as Woodley's character, Eve, confronts personal loss during the grueling Badwater 135 Ultramarathon in Death Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:37 IST
Shailene Woodley Tackles the Desert in Riveting Psychological Thriller 'Ultra'
Shailene Woodley (Image source: Instagram/ @shailenewoodley). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Shailene Woodley is set to lead the cast of the psychological thriller 'Ultra', according to recent reports by Deadline. The film, crafted by writer-director Victoria Negri, will be brought to life by producers Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read under the Savage Rose Films banner, with Iris Torres also producing.

Executive production roles are filled by Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti from End Cue, and Toby Halbrooks of Sailor Bear. 'Ultra' thrusts Woodley's character, Eve, into the heart of the formidable Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a daunting 135-mile race across Death Valley's scorching landscape.

The narrative journey contrasts Eve's athletic struggles with her internal battles as she confronts her twin sister's demise, pursued by an enigmatic runner clad in white. Director Negri draws personal parallels from her own life, expressing the film's themes of endurance and transformation mirrored through Eve's visceral journey in 'Ultra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

 India
2
Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

 India
3
Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025