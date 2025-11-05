Shailene Woodley Tackles the Desert in Riveting Psychological Thriller 'Ultra'

Shailene Woodley is set to lead the cast of the psychological thriller 'Ultra', according to recent reports by Deadline. The film, crafted by writer-director Victoria Negri, will be brought to life by producers Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read under the Savage Rose Films banner, with Iris Torres also producing.

Executive production roles are filled by Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti from End Cue, and Toby Halbrooks of Sailor Bear. 'Ultra' thrusts Woodley's character, Eve, into the heart of the formidable Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a daunting 135-mile race across Death Valley's scorching landscape.

The narrative journey contrasts Eve's athletic struggles with her internal battles as she confronts her twin sister's demise, pursued by an enigmatic runner clad in white. Director Negri draws personal parallels from her own life, expressing the film's themes of endurance and transformation mirrored through Eve's visceral journey in 'Ultra'.

