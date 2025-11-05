Art Mumbai 2023: Celebrating Global Voices in Sculpture

Art Mumbai's 2023 edition is set to captivate audiences at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse starting November 13. A highlight of the art calendar, it emphasizes both local and international artists through a dedicated Sculpture Park, celebrating women sculptors who explore diverse themes including identity, migration, and collective memory.

With nearly 2000 artworks from 82 exhibitors, notable Indian galleries such as Experimenter, DAG, and Vadehra Art Gallery will rub shoulders with global names like Lisson Gallery and Ben Brown Fine Arts. The Sculpture Park blends the works of pioneers and newcomers, presenting art pieces that challenge traditional spatial concepts.

The event, co-founded by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, aims to reshape global art dialogues by positioning South Asian creators at the forefront. The fair also promises rich discussions on art, philanthropy, and cultural development. This year will feature a retrospective on Tyeb Mehta, marking his centenary with insights into his artistic journey.

