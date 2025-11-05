Art Mumbai 2023: Celebrating Global Voices in Sculpture
Drawing in global attention, the third edition of Art Mumbai returns with a curated Sculpture Park showcasing the work of women sculptors. Featuring 2000 artworks from 82 exhibitors, the event blends international and local artistry, highlighting the narratives of identity, migration, and collective memory through conversation and display.
- Country:
- India
Art Mumbai's 2023 edition is set to captivate audiences at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse starting November 13. A highlight of the art calendar, it emphasizes both local and international artists through a dedicated Sculpture Park, celebrating women sculptors who explore diverse themes including identity, migration, and collective memory.
With nearly 2000 artworks from 82 exhibitors, notable Indian galleries such as Experimenter, DAG, and Vadehra Art Gallery will rub shoulders with global names like Lisson Gallery and Ben Brown Fine Arts. The Sculpture Park blends the works of pioneers and newcomers, presenting art pieces that challenge traditional spatial concepts.
The event, co-founded by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, aims to reshape global art dialogues by positioning South Asian creators at the forefront. The fair also promises rich discussions on art, philanthropy, and cultural development. This year will feature a retrospective on Tyeb Mehta, marking his centenary with insights into his artistic journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieutenant Governor
Global Academicians Rally for Justice in South Asian University Controversy
Zohran Mamdani Scripts History as First South Asian Muslim NYC Mayor
Scholars Urge SAARC to Address Academic Freedom at South Asian University
Zohran Mamdani Makes History as First South Asian Muslim Mayor of NYC