Hemant Soren Celebrates Tribal Heritage at Luguburu Ghantabari Festival

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Luguburu Ghantabari, a significant pilgrimage site in Bokaro district, highlighting its cultural importance.

Accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, the CM participated in the Luguburu Ghantabari Dhoromgadh state festival, underlining the site as a focal point of Santhal faith. He spoke on preserving tribal culture at an international conference.

The CM stressed the need for better facilities at the site, which attracts international visitors, and announced a statue of former CM Shibu Soren will be erected to honor his faith in Luguburu.

