Tech-Driven Reforms to Transform Tirumala Pilgrimage Experience

TTD chairman B R Naidu announces upcoming technology-driven reforms at Tirumala, including AI and IT solutions to enhance pilgrims' experience. Plans include setting up a cybersecurity lab and expanding temple constructions. A record donation of Rs 918 crore was received in 11 months under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:11 IST
TTD chairman B R Naidu announced ambitious plans for his second year in office, focusing on technology-driven reforms to enhance the pilgrimage experience at Tirumala.

Naidu revealed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) solutions to minimize long wait times and improve comfort, ensuring a seamless experience for devotees. Additionally, a cybersecurity lab will be established, and amenities for pilgrims will be enhanced.

Notably, Naidu outlined construction plans that include 5,000 temples in regions with significant Dalit and fishermen populations, supported by the Sri Venkateswara Temple Construction Trust's Rs 2,000 crore fund. Plans also extend to improving free food dissemination services in over 60 temples nationwide. The TTD has seen a record donation of Rs 918 crore in 11 months of Naidu's leadership, while maintaining temple sanctity and spiritual purity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

