Soha Ali Khan Advocates for Work-Life Balance in Bollywood

In the vibrant hustle of Bollywood, Soha Ali Khan aligns herself with Deepika Padukone's stance on setting an 8-hour workday limit, underscoring the crucial need for work-life balance, especially for mothers like herself. As a mother to daughter Inaaya, Soha highlights the significance of being present for precious moments.

Talking to ANI, Soha shared her views on the industry, noting the unique position Padukone holds to make such demands and expressing her empathy for working mothers. She stresses the disparity in demanding work hours and how such structured schedules could benefit both the actor and the producer.

Reflecting on personal experiences, Soha emphasizes the vital role of daily involvement in shaping a child's personality, adding that missing bedtime rituals with her daughter marks a significant emotional moment. Advocating for mothers in film, she hopes for a system where shorter hours allow one to balance career and family life effectively.

