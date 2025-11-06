A Sacred Union: Comprehensive Rituals at Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple

The Maha Kumbha Abhishekam and Prana Pratishta of the Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Sri Venugopala Swamy Devasthanam were conducted with utmost devotion at ASBL Spire, Kokapet. This sacred event, held on October 31, 2025, was a testament to the enduring traditions and spiritual essence of the region.

Under the guidance of prominent Agama Shastra scholars, the rituals featured Vedic chants and Mangala Vadyam, invoking blessings from Lord Sri Venugopala Swamy. The newly consecrated temple is a cultural milestone, designed in the classical South Indian architectural style, offering a space of serenity and reflection.

Shri Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL Group, highlighted the importance of such spiritual spaces in fostering community. He emphasized that the consecration marks the beginning of ASBL's cultural initiatives, aiming to blend tradition with modernity in all upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)