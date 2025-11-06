Left Menu

A Sacred Union: Comprehensive Rituals at Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple

The Maha Kumbha Abhishekam and Prana Pratishta at ASBL Spire's Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple, led by eminent scholars, saw cultural traditions and spiritual devotion blend seamlessly. ASBL's initiative aims to harmonize modern living with faith by creating sacred spaces in future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:42 IST
A Sacred Union: Comprehensive Rituals at Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbha Abhishekam and Prana Pratishta of the Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Sri Venugopala Swamy Devasthanam were conducted with utmost devotion at ASBL Spire, Kokapet. This sacred event, held on October 31, 2025, was a testament to the enduring traditions and spiritual essence of the region.

Under the guidance of prominent Agama Shastra scholars, the rituals featured Vedic chants and Mangala Vadyam, invoking blessings from Lord Sri Venugopala Swamy. The newly consecrated temple is a cultural milestone, designed in the classical South Indian architectural style, offering a space of serenity and reflection.

Shri Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL Group, highlighted the importance of such spiritual spaces in fostering community. He emphasized that the consecration marks the beginning of ASBL's cultural initiatives, aiming to blend tradition with modernity in all upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

 India
2
Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

 Japan
3
Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

 Global
4
Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025