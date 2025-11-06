Left Menu

Assam CIC Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Steps Down Amid Controversy Over Brother's Involvement in Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam's Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigned following allegations against his brother Shyamkanu, linked to singer Zubeen Garg's death. Mahanta emphasized transparency amidst an RTI request concerning government funding to his brother. A special investigation is underway, with several arrests made in connection to Garg's mysterious demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:21 IST
Amid a growing controversy over the involvement of his brother in the high-profile death of singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned. Mahanta's decision follows an RTI request seeking details on government funding linked to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Expressing concerns over potential doubts about his integrity, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta announced his resignation on Facebook, having already informed the Governor. The former DGP held the role of CIC since April 2023, after retiring as the Director General of Assam Police.

Zubeen Garg's death during a festival in Singapore and subsequent arrests, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, have dominated headlines. An SIT is investigating the case, while both the Assam government and Singapore Police are conducting probes.

