CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has advised Delhi's civic bodies to improve the transparency and accessibility of licensed pet dog data. This move aims to address civic issues related to stray dogs and reduce repetitive RTI queries, as part of efforts to enhance public safety and participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has urged Delhi's Municipal Corporation (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to enhance transparency regarding licensed pet dog data. This recommendation comes as the existing information, although available online, lacks usability for citizens.

In a hearing concerning illegal dairies and dog licensing in Keshav Puram, the CIC noted that while some data is publicly accessible, it remains unsorted and non-intuitive. The commission proposed locality-specific data disclosures to better address civic concerns involving stray and unlicensed dogs.

Highlighting public interest, the CIC emphasized that transparency will aid in resolving civic issues and reduce repeated RTI requests. In related developments, the Supreme Court has mandated the relocation of stray dogs to shelters to manage safety risks, especially in sensitive areas.

