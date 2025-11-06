Lieutenant Governor Sinha's Spiritual Visit to Vaishno Devi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, officials reported.

Located at an altitude of 5200 feet in Reasi district, the shrine is a famous pilgrimage site, drawing millions of devotees annually. Sinha's visit underscores the spiritual and cultural significance of this sacred location.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor prayed for peace and prosperity for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the importance of well-being in the region, officials added.