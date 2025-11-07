150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Legacy of National Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a year-long celebration on Friday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' India's revered national song. During the event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Modi also unveiled a special commemorative stamp and coin.

The ceremonial launch marks the beginning of a series of nationwide activities scheduled from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, highlighting the song's historical significance during India's fight for independence and its continued role in fostering national unity today.

Originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on November 7, 1875, the evocative song first appeared in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' as part of Chatterji's influential novel 'Anandamath.'