Vande Mataram: India's Timeless Anthem of Inspiration

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called 'Vande Mataram' the heartbeat of India's freedom and a source of boundless inspiration at a Gandhinagar event. The ceremony marked the 150th anniversary of the song by Bankimchandra Chatterjee, pivotal since the freedom struggle.

Participants took a mass pledge to embrace Swadeshi, aligning with the song's historical connection to indigenous movements. Patel noted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in rejuvenating its spirit as India's guiding mantra.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the commemoration, unveiling a special stamp and coin. Patel urged citizens towards Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing 'Vande Mataram' as a revolutionary chant invoking profound devotion.

