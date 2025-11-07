Left Menu

Vande Mataram: India's Timeless Anthem of Inspiration

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the significance of 'Vande Mataram' during its 150th anniversary celebration in Gandhinagar. Patel emphasized the song's enduring role as a source of inspiration and patriotism, linked to the Swadeshi movement and initiatives for national development led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:33 IST
Vande Mataram: India's Timeless Anthem of Inspiration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called 'Vande Mataram' the heartbeat of India's freedom and a source of boundless inspiration at a Gandhinagar event. The ceremony marked the 150th anniversary of the song by Bankimchandra Chatterjee, pivotal since the freedom struggle.

Participants took a mass pledge to embrace Swadeshi, aligning with the song's historical connection to indigenous movements. Patel noted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in rejuvenating its spirit as India's guiding mantra.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the commemoration, unveiling a special stamp and coin. Patel urged citizens towards Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing 'Vande Mataram' as a revolutionary chant invoking profound devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

 India
2
TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

 India
3
Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

 Global
4
Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025