Dessert Revolution: Michelin Star Chef Joakim Prat Joins Roast CCx

Roast CCx, a premier café in India, is elevating its culinary prowess with the addition of Michelin-starred Chef Joakim Prat to its team. Known globally as the 'King of Éclairs,' Prat will oversee the Bakery & Pastry division starting November 2025, introducing his acclaimed French pastry delicacies.

Chef Prat, who has led pastry teams at some of the world's top Michelin-starred restaurants, is the founder of Maître Choux, a London-based patisserie dedicated to éclairs. He plans to revolutionize Roast CCx with new product development and international training standards.

Founder Hanumanth Rao Naineni sees Prat's role as a pivotal moment for the café. With the latest French machinery and a passionate team, Prat is ready to transform Hyderabad's dessert scene and advance Roast CCx's mission of culinary excellence.

