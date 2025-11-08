Left Menu

Mohanlal-starrer 'Vrusshabha' to release on December 25

''Vrusshabha'', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is set to release in worldwide theatres on December 25, the makers have said.

Also starring Shanaya Kapoor alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, the film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It is described as a ''saga of love, destiny, and vengeance, exploring the unbreakable bond between a father and son,'' according to a press release. The makers said the film required extensive VFX work, which resulted in the change of the release date. The film was previously slated for release in May. ''We never compromise on quality. Our commitment has always been to deliver the best possible cinematic experience to the audience. Hence, we have decided to move the release to Christmas 2025, a perfect festive gift to all Lalettan fans and cinema lovers across the world,'' the makers said in the joint statement.

''Vrusshabha'' has music by Sam CS, sound design by Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty, dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik, and action choreographed by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, Ganesh and Nikhil.

The film is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vimal Lahoti.

