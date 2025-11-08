'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to release in theatres on November 28

Ananyabrata Chakravorty's directorial ''Kaisi Ye Paheli'' is set to release in theatres on November 28. Described as a ''dark comedy murder mystery'', the film features Sukant Goel of ''Kaala Paani'' fame, alongside Sadhana Singh and Rajit Kapur. The film also marks the feature debut for Chakravorty.

Set in a small town in the hills of Northeast India, ''Kaisi Ye Paheli'' is a story about lonely mother's endless pursuit to bond with her disrespectful son.

Chakravorty said he is sure his film ''belongs to cinemas''. "During the world premiere, I had the opportunity to watch the film with so many strangers at a theatre for the first time, and the way they enjoyed it - I was sure that our film belongs to the cinemas. Now that it's finally happening, I can't wait for everyone to watch it, and accept it as their own,'' he said in the statement.

Goel said, "It is a beautiful coming together of belief, effort and chance that our film is going to hit the screens. When you move into an indie project like this, it is based on your belief in the story and the people with the vision. ''The effort happens as a fluid process where everyday is a beautiful battle to figure truth within the logistical possibilities at your disposal. And then the great and elusive gift that is chance! I am delighted, excited and nervous and very proud of Ananyabrata and his team.'' The film had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. It is produced under Take Pictures, founded by Chakravorty and Nishu Dikshit.

Dikshit added, ''As a first-time producer of a crowdfunded indie film, seeing it reach the big screen feels surreal. We're deeply grateful to the artists who believed in us and to every crowdfunder who backed our conviction. There was no clear path, so we carved our own. Reaching here has already exceeded our expectations.

