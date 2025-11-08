Left Menu

'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to release in theatres on November 28

Now that its finally happening, I cant wait for everyone to watch it, and accept it as their own, he said in the statement.Goel said, It is a beautiful coming together of belief, effort and chance that our film is going to hit the screens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:36 IST
'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to release in theatres on November 28
  • Country:
  • India

Ananyabrata Chakravorty's directorial ''Kaisi Ye Paheli'' is set to release in theatres on November 28. Described as a ''dark comedy murder mystery'', the film features Sukant Goel of ''Kaala Paani'' fame, alongside Sadhana Singh and Rajit Kapur. The film also marks the feature debut for Chakravorty.

Set in a small town in the hills of Northeast India, ''Kaisi Ye Paheli'' is a story about lonely mother's endless pursuit to bond with her disrespectful son.

Chakravorty said he is sure his film ''belongs to cinemas''. "During the world premiere, I had the opportunity to watch the film with so many strangers at a theatre for the first time, and the way they enjoyed it - I was sure that our film belongs to the cinemas. Now that it's finally happening, I can't wait for everyone to watch it, and accept it as their own,'' he said in the statement.

Goel said, "It is a beautiful coming together of belief, effort and chance that our film is going to hit the screens. When you move into an indie project like this, it is based on your belief in the story and the people with the vision. ''The effort happens as a fluid process where everyday is a beautiful battle to figure truth within the logistical possibilities at your disposal. And then the great and elusive gift that is chance! I am delighted, excited and nervous and very proud of Ananyabrata and his team.'' The film had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. It is produced under Take Pictures, founded by Chakravorty and Nishu Dikshit.

Dikshit added, ''As a first-time producer of a crowdfunded indie film, seeing it reach the big screen feels surreal. We're deeply grateful to the artists who believed in us and to every crowdfunder who backed our conviction. There was no clear path, so we carved our own. Reaching here has already exceeded our expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped ou...

 India
3
CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Prade...

 India
4
If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made someone from these communities LoP in LS: Rajnath in Bhabua.

If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025