Left Menu

Naseeruddin Shah Joins Forces for Afghan Refugee Doc

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah joins 'Far from Home,' a documentary highlighting Afghan refugees' struggles in India, as an executive producer. The film, directed by Ankita M Kumar, centers on Samira Faizi's life as a refugee amid India's socio-political climate, exploring refugee rights and the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:52 IST
Naseeruddin Shah Joins Forces for Afghan Refugee Doc
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah has taken on a significant role in the documentary film industry by becoming the executive producer of 'Far from Home.' This short documentary focuses on the challenging circumstances faced by Afghan refugees residing in India.

Directed by acclaimed journalist Ankita M Kumar, the film poignantly narrates the story of Samira Faizi, an Afghan refugee woman who sought refuge in India following the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021. The documentary sheds light on the complexities of her new life amid a fluctuating political environment and scrutinizes the implications of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which impacts Muslim refugees' pathways to citizenship, thereby affecting individuals like Faizi.

Producer Brent E Huffman mentions the importance of bringing such narratives to a wider audience, supported by the Pulitzer Centre on Crisis Reporting. Huffman praises Kumar for her courageous efforts in spotlighting crucial refugee issues, noting the often-overlooked plight of refugees in non-traditional locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

 Global
2
Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

 China
3
Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025