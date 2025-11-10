Naseeruddin Shah Joins Forces for Afghan Refugee Doc
Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah joins 'Far from Home,' a documentary highlighting Afghan refugees' struggles in India, as an executive producer. The film, directed by Ankita M Kumar, centers on Samira Faizi's life as a refugee amid India's socio-political climate, exploring refugee rights and the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah has taken on a significant role in the documentary film industry by becoming the executive producer of 'Far from Home.' This short documentary focuses on the challenging circumstances faced by Afghan refugees residing in India.
Directed by acclaimed journalist Ankita M Kumar, the film poignantly narrates the story of Samira Faizi, an Afghan refugee woman who sought refuge in India following the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021. The documentary sheds light on the complexities of her new life amid a fluctuating political environment and scrutinizes the implications of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which impacts Muslim refugees' pathways to citizenship, thereby affecting individuals like Faizi.
Producer Brent E Huffman mentions the importance of bringing such narratives to a wider audience, supported by the Pulitzer Centre on Crisis Reporting. Huffman praises Kumar for her courageous efforts in spotlighting crucial refugee issues, noting the often-overlooked plight of refugees in non-traditional locales.
