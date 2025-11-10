Vande Mataram March: Celebrating 150 Years of a National Anthem

West Bengal's capital, Kolkata, witnessed a significant cultural event as Governor C V Ananda Bose spearheaded the 'Vande Mataram March' from the Indian Museum to the Raj Bhavan. The march marked 150 years of the national song, written by the esteemed Bankim Chandra Chatterji, and celebrated its profound impact on the nation's history.

The march featured Governor Bose riding in an open-hooded white car, accompanied by schoolchildren and citizens from various backgrounds and age groups. The procession, organized by the Union Ministry of Culture's Indian Museum, traversed over 2 kilometers, emphasizing unity and diversity as key components of national identity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially inaugurated the year-long celebration of 'Vande Mataram' on November 7, commemorating the song's integral role in inspiring India's freedom movement. The festivities are set to conclude on November 7, 2026. 'Vande Mataram' first graced the pages of 'Bangadarshan', within Chatterji's novel 'Anandamath', penned during Akshaya Navami in 1875.

