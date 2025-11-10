Tragic Demise of Young Model in Bhopal: Investigation Underway

A young model's life was tragically cut short after she was dropped off at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday morning. The 21-year-old, Khushboo Ahirwar, also known by her alias Khushi Verma, was brought in for admission by a friend and a bus conductor.

Police have taken Khushi's friend Qasim into custody and are interrogating him to understand the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death. Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aditya Raj Singh, confirmed that an investigation is actively underway.

The medical team at the hospital, alerted by the sudden nature of her demise, notified law enforcement. Authorities are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Khushi had been working as a model in Bhopal for several years, leaving behind a promising career cut short.

(With inputs from agencies.)