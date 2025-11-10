Legendary Actor Dharmendra's Health Condition Stable But Serious
Veteran actor Dharmendra is stable but in serious condition at Breach Candy Hospital. His son, Sunny Deol, refutes ventilator rumors. Family members, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, visited him. His team requests privacy and prays for a speedy recovery.
Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 89, remains in a serious but stable condition, as reported by an industry insider on Monday. He has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, creating a wave of concern among fans and colleagues.
In response to ventilator rumors, a representative for his son, Sunny Deol, clarified that while Dharmendra's health is not perfect, the iconic 'Sholay' star is not on a ventilator. The representative emphasized the stability of his condition and indicated that the family will provide further updates as needed.
Family members, including his son Sunny, wife Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol, have been by his side, visiting him at the hospital. The family and PR team have requested respect for their privacy during this challenging time and urged everyone to pray for Dharmendra's swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
