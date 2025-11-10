Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: A Fatal Blast Turns Rush Hour Chaos

A deadly explosion near Red Fort in Delhi during rush hour claimed eight lives and injured 24. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences while on a state visit. Heightened security measures are implemented city-wide following the incident, impacting vehicle movement across the capital and nearby regions.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: A Fatal Blast Turns Rush Hour Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Angola

A tragic incident unfolded near Delhi's Red Fort as a sudden explosion in a slow-moving car claimed the lives of at least eight individuals during Monday's rush hour. The blast resulted in 24 injuries and ignited surrounding vehicles, causing widespread chaos across the area.

President Droupadi Murmu, while on a state visit to Angola and Botswana, conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families via social media platform X, emphasizing her prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

The aftermath saw shattered windows in vehicles parked nearby, with the explosion's sound reaching as far as the ITO crossing, kilometres away. This led to a high alert being declared across Delhi and neighbouring states, with intensified police checks causing traffic disruptions at city borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

