Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: A Fatal Blast Turns Rush Hour Chaos

A tragic incident unfolded near Delhi's Red Fort as a sudden explosion in a slow-moving car claimed the lives of at least eight individuals during Monday's rush hour. The blast resulted in 24 injuries and ignited surrounding vehicles, causing widespread chaos across the area.

President Droupadi Murmu, while on a state visit to Angola and Botswana, conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families via social media platform X, emphasizing her prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

The aftermath saw shattered windows in vehicles parked nearby, with the explosion's sound reaching as far as the ITO crossing, kilometres away. This led to a high alert being declared across Delhi and neighbouring states, with intensified police checks causing traffic disruptions at city borders.

