Jagdeep Dhankhar to Make Public Return at RSS Leader's Book Launch
Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former vice president, will speak at an RSS book launch in Bhopal on November 21. This marks his first public appearance since his resignation in July. The event is for Manmohan Vaidya's book 'Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa' with notable attendance expected.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president in July, is set to reemerge in the public eye as a keynote speaker. He will address the launch of RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya's book 'Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa' on November 21 in Bhopal.
This event signifies Dhankhar's first public address since stepping down from his role due to health reasons. He was previously present at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in September.
In addition to Dhankhar, the event will feature Riteshwar Ji Maharaj, the head priest of Anandam in Vrindavan-Mathura. Dhankhar's resignation has stirred questions from the Congress regarding the absence of a farewell function typical for outgoing vice presidents.
