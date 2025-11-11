Tragedy Strikes Warkari Pilgrimage: Devotee Killed, Ten Injured in Highway Accident

In a tragic incident, a female warkari was killed and ten other pilgrims were injured when a container truck rammed into their group near Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Police report that the accident occurred early Tuesday morning due to a loss of vehicle control on a slope.

The group of warkaris was embarked on a foot pilgrimage from Uran in Raigad district to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district, covering a distance of over 130 kilometers. Some members traveled alongside in an autorickshaw as part of the procession.

Authorities identified the deceased as 55-year-old Priyanka Tandel. With the truck impounded and investigations ongoing, local citizens, including the pilgrim group, blocked the road demanding the driver's arrest. The injured were immediately hospitalised.

(With inputs from agencies.)