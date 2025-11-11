Tragedy Strikes Warkari Pilgrimage: Devotee Killed, Ten Injured in Highway Accident
A female warkari lost her life and ten others sustained injuries when a container truck hit the pilgrimage group on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. The driver lost control on a slope and fled the scene. The victims were en route to Alandi, with the truck now under police investigation.
In a tragic incident, a female warkari was killed and ten other pilgrims were injured when a container truck rammed into their group near Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Police report that the accident occurred early Tuesday morning due to a loss of vehicle control on a slope.
The group of warkaris was embarked on a foot pilgrimage from Uran in Raigad district to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district, covering a distance of over 130 kilometers. Some members traveled alongside in an autorickshaw as part of the procession.
Authorities identified the deceased as 55-year-old Priyanka Tandel. With the truck impounded and investigations ongoing, local citizens, including the pilgrim group, blocked the road demanding the driver's arrest. The injured were immediately hospitalised.
