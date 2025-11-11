Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Warkari Pilgrimage: Devotee Killed, Ten Injured in Highway Accident

A female warkari lost her life and ten others sustained injuries when a container truck hit the pilgrimage group on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. The driver lost control on a slope and fled the scene. The victims were en route to Alandi, with the truck now under police investigation.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes Warkari Pilgrimage: Devotee Killed, Ten Injured in Highway Accident
In a tragic incident, a female warkari was killed and ten other pilgrims were injured when a container truck rammed into their group near Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Police report that the accident occurred early Tuesday morning due to a loss of vehicle control on a slope.

The group of warkaris was embarked on a foot pilgrimage from Uran in Raigad district to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district, covering a distance of over 130 kilometers. Some members traveled alongside in an autorickshaw as part of the procession.

Authorities identified the deceased as 55-year-old Priyanka Tandel. With the truck impounded and investigations ongoing, local citizens, including the pilgrim group, blocked the road demanding the driver's arrest. The injured were immediately hospitalised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

