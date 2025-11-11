Sydney Sweeney's Transformation: From Hollywood Starlet to Boxing Trailblazer in 'Christy'

In a striking transformation for her role in 'Christy', actor Sydney Sweeney immersed herself in the life of legendary boxer Christy Martin, revealing in an interview her dedication to gaining approximately 30 pounds through a fast-food-centric diet. According to E! News, the 'Euphoria' actress brought authenticity to her character both physically and mentally.

Sweeney gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her rigorous regimen on her Instagram Story. She shared photos in costume portraying Martin, including a military uniform and casual attire, indulging in a whole pizza and fast-food meals. She conveyed the challenge of maintaining a high-calorie intake while filming.

Her commitment extended beyond diet, incorporating a disciplined workout routine. As showcased in a video snippet, Sweeney juggled weight training and kickboxing, training multiple times daily over three and a half months. 'I felt incredibly strong,' she stated, acknowledging the physical demands and her ultimate transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)