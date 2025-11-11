Left Menu

Sydney Sweeney's Transformation: From Hollywood Starlet to Boxing Trailblazer in 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney undertook an intense regimen to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in the film 'Christy.' Her transformation included a high-calorie fast-food diet and rigorous workouts, leading to a 30-pound weight gain. Directed by David Michod, the film chronicles Martin's journey from West Virginia to boxing stardom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:41 IST
Sydney Sweeney's Transformation: From Hollywood Starlet to Boxing Trailblazer in 'Christy'
Sydney Sweeney (Photo/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking transformation for her role in 'Christy', actor Sydney Sweeney immersed herself in the life of legendary boxer Christy Martin, revealing in an interview her dedication to gaining approximately 30 pounds through a fast-food-centric diet. According to E! News, the 'Euphoria' actress brought authenticity to her character both physically and mentally.

Sweeney gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her rigorous regimen on her Instagram Story. She shared photos in costume portraying Martin, including a military uniform and casual attire, indulging in a whole pizza and fast-food meals. She conveyed the challenge of maintaining a high-calorie intake while filming.

Her commitment extended beyond diet, incorporating a disciplined workout routine. As showcased in a video snippet, Sweeney juggled weight training and kickboxing, training multiple times daily over three and a half months. 'I felt incredibly strong,' she stated, acknowledging the physical demands and her ultimate transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.

Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from sp...

 India
2
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

 India
3
Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

 India
4
Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025