Influencers Under Scrutiny: ASCI's Alarming Report on Disclosure Norms
ASCI reports that 76% of top Indian digital influencers failed disclosure norms, highlighting issues in authenticity. Meta and Google lead violations in digital ads. Offshore betting, healthcare, and education sectors frequently breach guidelines. A significant rise in complaints and ads processed is attributed to increased surveillance and collaboration with regulators.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has raised concerns over the compliance of disclosure norms among India's leading digital influencers. According to their recent report, a staggering 76% of top digital celebrities have not adhered to the necessary guidelines.
The report highlights the role of digital platforms, stating that between April and September 2025, they reported 97% of these violations, with Meta at the forefront contributing nearly 79%, while Google accounted for less than 5% of breaches.
Key sectors identified in violating guidelines include offshore betting, personal care, healthcare, food, and education. This period also saw a significant increase in complaints and advertisements processed, mainly due to intensified enforcement measures and collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
