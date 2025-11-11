Left Menu

Influencers Under Scrutiny: ASCI's Alarming Report on Disclosure Norms

ASCI reports that 76% of top Indian digital influencers failed disclosure norms, highlighting issues in authenticity. Meta and Google lead violations in digital ads. Offshore betting, healthcare, and education sectors frequently breach guidelines. A significant rise in complaints and ads processed is attributed to increased surveillance and collaboration with regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:27 IST
Influencers Under Scrutiny: ASCI's Alarming Report on Disclosure Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has raised concerns over the compliance of disclosure norms among India's leading digital influencers. According to their recent report, a staggering 76% of top digital celebrities have not adhered to the necessary guidelines.

The report highlights the role of digital platforms, stating that between April and September 2025, they reported 97% of these violations, with Meta at the forefront contributing nearly 79%, while Google accounted for less than 5% of breaches.

Key sectors identified in violating guidelines include offshore betting, personal care, healthcare, food, and education. This period also saw a significant increase in complaints and advertisements processed, mainly due to intensified enforcement measures and collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025