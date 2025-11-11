Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Michael B. Jordan is set to receive the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The event takes place at the Palm Springs Convention Centre on January 3. Jordan, acclaimed for his dual role in 'Sinners' and various iconic performances, continues to be a celebrated figure in cinema.

11-11-2025
Michael B Jordan (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Renowned actor Michael B. Jordan will be honored with the prestigious Icon Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The award ceremony will unfold on January 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Centre within the broader festival running from January 2 to January 13.

Jordan's latest project, 'Sinners,' features his captivating performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, whose plans to inaugurate a juke joint in Clarksdale, Mississippi, are thwarted by a sinister force. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo, highlighting a nuanced portrayal that festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi lauds as both bold and intricate.

With a career studded with hits like 'Fruitvale Station', 'Creed', and 'Black Panther', Jordan's recognition comes as no surprise. Upcoming ventures include a directorial role in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' and starring roles in 'Rainbow Six' and 'I Am Legend 2'. Joining honorees like Adam Sandler, Jordan follows a legacy of esteemed recipients including Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

