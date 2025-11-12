Left Menu

Minister Konda Surekha Withdraws Defamatory Remarks Against Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha retracted her defamatory remarks against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family after he initiated legal action. Her comments had drawn sharp criticism from political figures and the Telugu film industry. Surekha expressed regret and clarified that there was no intent to harm.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha
In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has publicly withdrawn her controversial comments directed at actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family. This development comes after Nagarjuna filed a criminal defamation lawsuit, which highlighted the minister's allegedly defamatory remarks from October 2024.

The Forest Minister's comments included references to Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, which led to legal proceedings. The local court had already recorded statements from Nagarjuna and others involved in the case.

Reacting to mounting criticism from political circuits and the Telugu cinema industry, Surekha took to social media platform 'X' to clarify her stance. She declared that her remarks were not meant to malign Nagarjuna or his family, expressing regret for any distress caused. Surekha's withdrawal of her statements aims to quell the controversy and move forward.

