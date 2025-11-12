Kalachakra Empowerment: A Cultural Bond Strengthening India-Bhutan Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kalachakra Empowerment' ceremony on Wednesday, alongside Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck. The event, part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival, holds significant spiritual importance for Buddhists worldwide.

Through social media, Modi expressed the honor of joining the ceremony and highlighted its special nature, being presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo. The festival has united Buddhist scholars and devotees, emphasizing the strong cultural ties between India and Bhutan.

Modi's meetings with Bhutan's former King focused on enhancing Indo-Bhutanese relations, discussing areas such as energy, trade, and connectivity. The discussions underscored mutual projects like the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, aligning with India's Act East Policy. Modi reiterated India's commitment to its historic bond with Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)