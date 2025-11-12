Artistic Triumph: Thota Tharrani Receives French Honor
Renowned art director Thota Tharrani is set to receive the prestigious Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government. Acknowledged for his significant contributions to cinema and visual arts, Tharrani joins the ranks of esteemed Indian recipients, marking a milestone in Indo-French cultural relations.
Ace art director Thota Tharrani has been chosen for the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a top French honor, announced by the Alliance Francaise Madras.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed delight over the honor, recalling Tharrani's significant artistic contributions, including unveiling a Periyar portrait at Oxford University.
Ambassador Thierry Mathou will present the award to Tharrani on November 13, recognizing his impactful career that bridges Indo-French cultural ties. Esteemed previous recipients include Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
