Artistic Triumph: Thota Tharrani Receives French Honor

Ace art director Thota Tharrani has been chosen for the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a top French honor, announced by the Alliance Francaise Madras.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed delight over the honor, recalling Tharrani's significant artistic contributions, including unveiling a Periyar portrait at Oxford University.

Ambassador Thierry Mathou will present the award to Tharrani on November 13, recognizing his impactful career that bridges Indo-French cultural ties. Esteemed previous recipients include Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.