Left Menu

Artistic Triumph: Thota Tharrani Receives French Honor

Renowned art director Thota Tharrani is set to receive the prestigious Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government. Acknowledged for his significant contributions to cinema and visual arts, Tharrani joins the ranks of esteemed Indian recipients, marking a milestone in Indo-French cultural relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:02 IST
Artistic Triumph: Thota Tharrani Receives French Honor
  • Country:
  • India

Ace art director Thota Tharrani has been chosen for the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a top French honor, announced by the Alliance Francaise Madras.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed delight over the honor, recalling Tharrani's significant artistic contributions, including unveiling a Periyar portrait at Oxford University.

Ambassador Thierry Mathou will present the award to Tharrani on November 13, recognizing his impactful career that bridges Indo-French cultural ties. Esteemed previous recipients include Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

 Global
2
Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursi...

 Denmark
3
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
4
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025