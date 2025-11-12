Iconic Birkin Bag: From Personal Need to Global Phenomenon

This week, Tokyo's media got their first glimpse of the original Birkin bag, famously custom-made for actress Jane Birkin. The bag was bought for a staggering €8.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in Paris by a Japanese company.

The bag's backstory dates to 1984 when Birkin collaborated with Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas during a flight. Dumas crafted the design to meet Birkin's needs as a young mother, including space for baby bottles. The smaller mass-market version quickly became a fashion staple.

Shinsuke Sakimoto, CEO of Valuence Japan, which acquired the bag, emphasized the importance of the stories behind iconic items. They aim to showcase the Birkin bag in museums, reflecting their belief in valuing products by their history rather than price. Birkin had earlier auctioned the bag for charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)