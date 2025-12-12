Thailand's Political Shakeup: Prime Minister Dissolves Parliament for Early Elections

In a surprising political maneuver, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the dissolution of parliament, effectively setting the stage for earlier-than-expected elections. This decision comes after a deadlock with the opposition People's Party in parliament, as confirmed by government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

The announcement, later endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, requires elections to be conducted within a legally specified period of 45 to 60 days. Concurrently, the nation is embroiled in its fourth day of intense border altercations with Cambodia, resulting in significant casualties and injuries.

Despite political instability and economic strains, including U.S. tariffs and household debt, Anutin expressed confidence that military operations along the border would remain unaffected. His decision accelerates the electoral timeline, initially planned for March or April, following his defection from a ruling coalition and subsequent support deal with the People's Party.

