Left Menu

Ritwik Ghatak's Legacy: A Cinematic Echo of Displacement and Partition

The seminar at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival highlighted how Ritwik Ghatak's films portrayed a collective refugee experience rooted in India's partition. Despite his impact on cinema, Ghatak's work remains undervalued. Various filmmakers and actors acknowledge his influence in representing the diaspora's plight and call for more studies on his films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:06 IST
Ritwik Ghatak's Legacy: A Cinematic Echo of Displacement and Partition
Ritwik Ghatak
  • Country:
  • India

The 31st Kolkata International Film Festival seminar spotlighted Ritwik Ghatak's films, which vividly encapsulate the 'collective refugee experience' stemming from India's partition. As discussions unfolded on his birth centenary, participants lamented Ghatak's lack of recognition despite his profound cinematic exploration of human displacement.

Supriyo Sen, a renowned filmmaker, shared personal anecdotes about his encounter with Ghatak's films, which resonated deeply due to his family's own experiences of fleeing East Pakistan. Sen regards Ghatak's partition-focused narratives as crucial in giving a voice to displaced communities and referred to his works as a 'spark.'

Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, Ghatak's grandnephew, emphasized the significance of his films during the partition era, calling for further studies. Meanwhile, director Ashoke Viswanathan admired Ghatak's independent approach to filmmaking, noting his instinctive style and deep emotive expression in each frame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
2
India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

 India
3
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
4
Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025