Crisis and Displacement: Lebanese and Syrian Refugees in Peril

The U.N. refugee agency has reported a humanitarian crisis as approximately 100,000 people are displaced within Lebanon, and thousands of Syrian refugees are fleeing back across the border. The current instability in the region has prompted urgent calls for international support.

Triggered by ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, the conflict has seen large-scale evacuations across southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut. Since February 28th, the situation has intensified following a coordinated U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran.

UNHCR's Ayaki Ito warns that the displacement figures may be underreported. The World Health Organization is increasing disease monitoring efforts, linking the displacement to potential water and sanitation crises in Lebanon.