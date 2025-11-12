Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects Spotlight: From Epic Sagas to Spy Thrillers

Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, dressed in casual attire. The pair greeted photographers with smiles and waved as they prepared to leave the city.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, part of Yash Raj Films' renowned spy universe, is set for a December 25 release. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated two-part epic, Ramayana. He recently made a cameo in the Netflix show The Ba*ds of Bollywood.

Notably, Ranbir and Alia will co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film's official announcement was made on Instagram in January 2024, with the message, 'We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies.' The announcement featured signatures from the leading trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

(With inputs from agencies.)