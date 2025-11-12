Presidential and Vice Presidential Visits Spark Cultural Events in Telangana
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will attend significant events in Telangana. Murmu is set for the 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam' on November 21, while Radhakrishnan attends a Ramoji Film City event on November 16. Telangana officials prepare to ensure seamless visits.
In an exciting series of events, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana on November 21, marking a significant cultural occasion.
On November 16, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is slated to arrive at Ramoji Film City for a distinguished event, with an expected departure for Delhi the same evening.
Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao convoked a gathering of senior officials to devise meticulous strategies for these high-profile visits, focusing on enhanced security due to current circumstances.
