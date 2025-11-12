Presidential and Vice Presidential Visits Spark Cultural Events in Telangana

In an exciting series of events, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana on November 21, marking a significant cultural occasion.

On November 16, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is slated to arrive at Ramoji Film City for a distinguished event, with an expected departure for Delhi the same evening.

Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao convoked a gathering of senior officials to devise meticulous strategies for these high-profile visits, focusing on enhanced security due to current circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)