Presidential and Vice Presidential Visits Spark Cultural Events in Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will attend significant events in Telangana. Murmu is set for the 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam' on November 21, while Radhakrishnan attends a Ramoji Film City event on November 16. Telangana officials prepare to ensure seamless visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting series of events, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana on November 21, marking a significant cultural occasion.

On November 16, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is slated to arrive at Ramoji Film City for a distinguished event, with an expected departure for Delhi the same evening.

Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao convoked a gathering of senior officials to devise meticulous strategies for these high-profile visits, focusing on enhanced security due to current circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

