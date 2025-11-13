Left Menu

Karan Johar Criticizes Media Intrusion on Dharmendra's Health

Karan Johar has publicly criticized the constant media attention on Dharmendra during his illness, calling it 'heartbreaking' and 'disrespectful.' This follows media crews besieging the hospital and Deol residence, and the circulation of a video showing the family's emotional struggle. Dharmendra, discharged from the hospital, is recuperating at home.

Updated: 13-11-2025 13:33 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Johar has criticized the intense media scrutiny surrounding the health of veteran actor Dharmendra, urging the public to respect the Deol family's privacy during a challenging time.

Johar expressed his concerns on Instagram, describing the extensive coverage as 'heartbreaking' and a violation of basic respect and sensitivity.

Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, has been the subject of heavy media interest, prompting calls for privacy from family members including Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, who condemned the 'irresponsible' media behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

