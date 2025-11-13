Karan Johar Criticizes Media Intrusion on Dharmendra's Health

Karan Johar has criticized the intense media scrutiny surrounding the health of veteran actor Dharmendra, urging the public to respect the Deol family's privacy during a challenging time.

Johar expressed his concerns on Instagram, describing the extensive coverage as 'heartbreaking' and a violation of basic respect and sensitivity.

Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, has been the subject of heavy media interest, prompting calls for privacy from family members including Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, who condemned the 'irresponsible' media behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)