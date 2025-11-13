Left Menu

Cultural Fusion: A New Plaza Park in Prayagraj

A new public plaza park in Prayagraj, blending Japanese and Indian architectural styles, aims to promote cultural harmony. Developed by the Nagar Vikas Department for Rs 124 crore, the park celebrates shared traditions, featuring elements like a Torii Gate, Zen Garden, tea ceremonies, and Indian art forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to celebrate and promote cultural harmony, a unique public plaza park is being constructed in Prayagraj's Arail area. Drawing on the architectural styles of both Japan and India, the park is set to become a symbol of shared heritage along the banks of the Yamuna.

The project, costing an estimated Rs 124 crore, is spearheaded by the Nagar Vikas Department. According to project manager Rohit Kumar Rana, it will incorporate architectural symbols from both cultures, such as a traditional Torii Gate and a Zen Garden designed for meditation and self-reflection.

With plans to fuse elements of Japanese traditions like tea ceremonies and ikebana with Indian arts, the park will embody the philosophies of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Wa', showcasing the deep historical connections between these two civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

