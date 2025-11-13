Left Menu

Anticipation Peaks for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Teaser Reveal

20th Century Studios has released the first teaser for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', a sequel to the 2006 classic featuring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The movie, exploring the digital fashion industry's impact, is set to hit Indian theatres on May 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:38 IST
20th Century Studios has sparked excitement by releasing the first teaser for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', a highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 classic that featured all-star performances by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The teaser, which was unveiled on social media this Wednesday, hints at a dramatic reunion as it shows Streep's iconic fashion editor Miranda Priestly and Hathaway's character Andy Sachs sharing an elevator. Scheduled for an Indian theatre release on May 1, 2026, the film promises an engaging revisit to the original's high-fashion world.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel returns to the world of Runway magazine, now influenced by the rapid pace of digital fashion. Fan favorites, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles alongside a notable expanded cast.

