Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

In a strategic move, Arvind Fashions Ltd will purchase a 31.25% stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd from the Flipkart group for Rs 135 crore. This acquisition is anticipated to finalize by December 29, 2025, making AYBPL a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions.

Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd is renowned for its brand, 'Flying Machine,' which has gained significant traction in the digital apparel market. With a turnover of Rs 432.16 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, 'Flying Machine' has leveraged its partnership with Flipkart to reach fashion-conscious youth across India.

AFL's Managing Director & CEO, Amisha Jain, affirmed their continued collaboration with Flipkart to maintain the brand's presence on digital platforms. Post-acquisition, AFL will hold the entire shareholding of AYBPL, further solidifying its market position.