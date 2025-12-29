Left Menu

Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

Arvind Fashions Ltd is set to acquire a 31.25% stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd from Flipkart for Rs 135 crore. This acquisition will transform AYBPL into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions. Flying Machine, a popular apparel brand under AYBPL, has thrived on digital channels with Flipkart's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:31 IST
Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Arvind Fashions Ltd will purchase a 31.25% stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd from the Flipkart group for Rs 135 crore. This acquisition is anticipated to finalize by December 29, 2025, making AYBPL a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions.

Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd is renowned for its brand, 'Flying Machine,' which has gained significant traction in the digital apparel market. With a turnover of Rs 432.16 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, 'Flying Machine' has leveraged its partnership with Flipkart to reach fashion-conscious youth across India.

AFL's Managing Director & CEO, Amisha Jain, affirmed their continued collaboration with Flipkart to maintain the brand's presence on digital platforms. Post-acquisition, AFL will hold the entire shareholding of AYBPL, further solidifying its market position.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters

Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters

 Indonesia
2
Controversial MCG Pitch Sparks Debate After Dramatic Two-Day Ashes Test

Controversial MCG Pitch Sparks Debate After Dramatic Two-Day Ashes Test

 Australia
3
Argentina Champions Malvinas Claim & Strengthens Ties with India

Argentina Champions Malvinas Claim & Strengthens Ties with India

 India
4
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025