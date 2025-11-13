Left Menu

Chefs Rally to Save London's Historic Veeraswamy Restaurant

Prominent chefs are advocating for the preservation of Veeraswamy, London's oldest Indian restaurant, as plans to re-purpose its Regent Street location threaten its survival. Despite Veeraswamy's cultural significance, the Crown Estate seeks a lease termination to expand office spaces, sparking legal challenges and public appeals.

London | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:54 IST
Prominent chefs from across Britain have come together to support Veeraswamy, one of London's oldest Indian restaurants, amidst its lease dispute on Regent Street. The iconic establishment faces eviction as the Crown Estate plans to expand office spaces, threatening its nearly century-old location.

In an open letter published in 'The Times', renowned chefs like Cyrus Todiwala, Raymond Blanc, and Michel Roux, have called on the Crown Estate to consider the cultural significance of Veeraswamy. They argue that transforming the historic dining venue into offices would be a cultural loss for London's restaurant scene and tourism.

The restaurant, founded in 1926 and frequented by royalty, is now embroiled in legal action to retain its premises. As the Crown Estate cites the need for modern refurbishment, efforts are underway to negotiate Veeraswamy's future amid public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

