Techtextil India 2025: Weaving Innovation into the Future of Indian Textiles

Techtextil India 2025, the leading B2B textile exhibition, will take place in Mumbai from November 19-21, 2025. With over 215 exhibitors, it highlights India's role in global textiles, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and government reforms. New features include the Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference Asia and Sporttech Pavilion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:58 IST
Techtextil India 2025, a major B2B textile exhibition, is slated to return to Mumbai from November 19-21, 2025, bringing together over 215 exhibitors from around the globe.

The event underscores India's growing stature in the global textile industry, buoyed by a push towards innovation, sustainability, and policy-driven reforms.

Highlights include the debut of the Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference Asia, the launch of a Sporttech Pavilion, and a focus on high-performance materials, setting the stage for India's continued leadership in the textile sector.

