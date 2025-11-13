Techtextil India 2025: Weaving Innovation into the Future of Indian Textiles

Techtextil India 2025, a major B2B textile exhibition, is slated to return to Mumbai from November 19-21, 2025, bringing together over 215 exhibitors from around the globe.

The event underscores India's growing stature in the global textile industry, buoyed by a push towards innovation, sustainability, and policy-driven reforms.

Highlights include the debut of the Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference Asia, the launch of a Sporttech Pavilion, and a focus on high-performance materials, setting the stage for India's continued leadership in the textile sector.

