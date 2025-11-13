UK Memorial Wall Preserved to Honor COVID-19 Victims

The British government has confirmed that London's National COVID Memorial Wall will be preserved as a tribute to those lost to the pandemic.

Positioned along the River Thames facing Parliament, this Portland stone wall commemorates both the UK's 240,000 COVID-related deaths and the sacrifice of workers, especially in health and care.

Initiated without official consent, the wall is crucial for remembering. The Labour government plans an annual March reflection day and potentially more memorial spaces nationwide.

