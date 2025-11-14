Sofia Coppola: The Journey of a Visionary Filmmaker Honored at MoMA

Sofia Coppola was celebrated at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York, recognizing her profound impact on cinema. Friends, family, and collaborators, including Bill Murray and Elle Fanning, gathered to honor her achievements.

Coppola's journey in filmmaking has been marked by perseverance. Initially seen as a 'nepo baby,' she proved her mettle with films like "The Virgin Suicides" and "Lost in Translation." Despite initial setbacks, her distinctive storytelling won acclaim.

As a long-time Chanel ambassador, Coppola attended the event with her family. Her work continues to inspire, and she emphasizes the importance of supporting women filmmakers. The evening concluded with a performance by Elvis Costello, fulfilling a childhood dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)